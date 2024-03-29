Rashida Abubakar Tetteh, a mother who claims her baby at the Tema General Hospital due to power outage has expressed deep concerns about her safety.

The 24-year-old grieving mother is alleging she is being threatened by some nurses at the facility over the publicity of the unfortunate incident.

According to her, there are attempts to discredit her amidst claims she is not mentally stable.

The three-day-old baby is said to have died following an outage at the facility on Tuesday evening but management have debunked that.

Admitting there was an outage on the said day, the management indicated no live was lost, a response that has not gone down well with Rashid.

She earlier revealed that when she went to see her newborn son, a doctor told her the child couldn’t survive due to the non-functional medical equipment during the power outage.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Rashid stated the least the hospital can do is to come clean and apologise to give her closure.

“They should at least compensate me by saying they are sorry but instead they are threatening me not to say anything about the incident. They are circulated that I’m a mad person and don’t know what I’m saying I’m lying about the death of my child,” the troubled mother stated.

The 24-year-old mother who lost her baby at Tema General Hospital allegedly due to a power outage is demanding an apology from the facility. She also cites that she's being threatened.



She spoke to Joseph Armstrong.#3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/Le1AojEDuV — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) March 28, 2024

Rashid further revealed she has been detained at the hospital over GH₵1,000 owed but has made up her mind not to pay until management does the needful.

