There's a whole lot of action in store from the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks square off in the NBA’s first live action of the week on Friday, 29 March. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is determined to win a championship and seems to be in a prime position to lead his team to the NBA finals. He had a recent chat with Cedric Maxwell, who won two titles with Boston, which further proved just how focused the coach is.

“He said, ‘You know I would do anything to bring another banner (to Boston),’ and literally he had tears in his eyes,” Maxwell said during an appearance on the “First to the Floor” podcast. “I said, ‘You’re going to get there, big fella’ … it’s the pressure of this year. If the Celtics can withstand the pressure and get through, this team could win, the way they’re constituted now, they could win two or three championships with this particular team.”

GOtv brings more NBA content on the morning of Saturday 30 March, featuring the first two games involving the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they go head to head with the Philadelphia 76ers, before travelling to face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening, 31 March.

The Cavs have been experiencing a rough patch and have been losing games, the team also has been plagued with injuries. After their disappointing loss to Miami Heat, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said it was the result of having players who are tired and it doesn’t reflect what the team is truly capable of.

“This is uncharacteristic. It’s not who our team is. We just had a night where, collectively, it kind of caught up to us. But I will not take away what our guys have done and all the things that we’ve asked them to do with half your rotation out. We had a bad night. We’ll figure it out and get better tomorrow.”

In the midweek, Orlando Magic will be visiting the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, 4 April, and the Toronto Raptors and LA Lakers will square off on Wednesday, 3 April.

Lakers’ LeBron James says that the team is focusing on what they can control, not seeding.

“At the end of the day, we’re not really focused on seeding,” LeBron said. “We’re just focused on what we can control; we can’t control the seedings if other teams are still playing well. What you can control is go out and play, try to win as many games as you can and see where you land.”

