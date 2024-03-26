Former Kumbungu Member of Parliament (MP) in the Northern region, Ras Mubarak has heeded the call of Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for a load-shedding timetable amidst the ongoing power outages.

In the timetable that has gone viral on social media and addressed to the Minister popularly known as Napo, Mr Mubarak produced a 24/7 plan for implementation.

The load-shedding timetable according to him was for residents in East Legon and Adjiriganor.

Napo on Monday rejected calls to implement a load-shedding timetable regarding the erratic electricity supply, stating there was no power crisis in the country.

In an interview with JoyNews, he said the demand for a load-shedding timetable is equivalent to wishing evil for the country.

This was after the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) ordered Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to within 24-hours produce a load-shedding timetable.

The Minister following his comment has come under criticisms.

