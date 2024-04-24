Ex-Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Roads and Transport and former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano Constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has assured that the government is working earnestly to resolve the recent power challenges, popularly known as ‘dumsor’.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, the former MP indicated that the Akufo-Addo administration will curb the problems as promised and that it will end by the close of May 2024.

“We’ve kept the light on for the past seven years. What has been happening is just some outages that we’re working on, and we want to assure them [Ghanaians] that by the end of next month [May], we’ll not see these things again,” Mr Ayeh-Paye assured on Tuesday.

Therefore, he is appealing to Ghanaians to exercise restraint and bear with the government as measures are being put in place to resolve the challenges.

Also, the former MP revealed that the Twin City Energy power project, which began commercial operations on July 30, 2021, has been completed and is on standby to be linked to the national grid to enhance the electricity situation.

“VRA hasn’t given us the timetable yet, but what they have told us is that they’re done with what they’re supposed to do.”

He emphasized that there is no need to issue a timetable as Ghanaians are requesting because the “situation is going to be over” by the close of May.

