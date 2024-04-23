Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has subtly shot down Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson’s request for another vigil in the wake of the persistent power cuts, known as ‘dumsor’, in Ghana.

According to him, the policy think tank was not directly involved in the organisation of the ‘dumsor’ vigil in 2015.

The actress, along with several industry figures, including musicians and actors, led a similar protest in 2015 during the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Miss Nelson in a post on X, expressing her frustration over the current situation called for collaboration to organise the vigil because IMANI made it a success.

However, Mr Simons has clarified the 2015 vigil was organised by pressure groups and not IMANI.

He added that, IMANI has diligently been chasing relevant stakeholders on several issues relating to the power supply ecosystem but have never seen the actress amplify any of that.

“Ghana’s problems require long-term consistent advocacy best suited to INSTITUTIONS. Do YOU support such institutions? Does Ms. Nelson?” he quizzed.

Below is Mr Simons’ post:

