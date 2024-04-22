Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has made a public plea to Imani Ghana, a policy think tank, urging them to organize another vigil against the persistent power cuts, known as ‘dumsor’, in the country.

The Heels and Sneakers actress took to Twitter now X, to express her frustration with the current situation and called for action to address the issue.

In her tweet directed at Imani Ghana, Nelson stated, “Imani Ghana, can we organize another vigil? I’ve been waiting for you to reach out like you did years back. Your team made our demo a success. I’m reaching out myself. The NPP and its leadership @NAkufoAddo have taken Ghanaians for granted. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP.”

This call for action comes in the wake of ongoing power outages that have plagued various parts of Ghana, causing inconvenience and frustration among citizens.

The actress, along with several industry figures, including musicians and actors, led a similar protest in 2015 during the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under John Dramani Mahama.

The actress has been vocal about the need for a solution to the dumsor crisis, which has resurfaced under the current government led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The power cuts have affected businesses, households, and essential services, prompting calls for immediate action.

Imani Ghana is yet to respond to Nelson’s call, but her outreach has reignited discussions about the dumsor issue and the potential for mass demonstrations to pressure authorities into finding a lasting solution.

