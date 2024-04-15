The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made public the 35 questions it posed to the Electoral Commission (EC) at the last Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

These questions, if answered, according to General Secretary, Fifi kwetey would aid in investigation and prosecution and also prevent recurrence of Biometric Verification Registration devices and laptops ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary election.

Speaking at the latest NDC Moment of Truth series on April 15, he demanded a thorough, unbiased, independent investigation of this theft, including an independent audit of the IT system of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

See full list;

Status and particulars of the stolen components of the Biometric Voter Registration Kits



1. Have the missing kits been found?

2. If so, when (date & time) and where were they found? How were the missing items discovered?

3. How many kits are missing and cannot be found or traced?



4. What are the serial numbers of the kits under discussion?



5. Does the EC have the purchasing invoices together with serial numbers at the time of purchase of the missing items?



6. Did the EC have an official recorded inventory of the missing items prior to the theft?



7. Is there a present inventory of such sensitive items to aid a comprehensive inquiry that can allay the fears of stakeholders?

Investigation, Arrest and Prosecution

8. When (date & time using CCTV) did the EC become aware that the items were missing, did the EC hold an immediate/emergency formal meeting to discuss the missing items?



9. If yes: (a) who attended that meeting?



(b) Are there minutes of that meeting?



(c) was it resolved at that meeting to report to the police?



10. If it was reported to the police, what is the time lapse between the discovery of the

theft and the report to the police?



11. Who in the EC made the report to the police?



12. Is there a formal extract of the report to the police?



13. What is the status of the report?



14. Is there a weekly/regular briefing on the status of the report?



15. Has the EC received any statements or reports from the persons with personal charge of the kits regarding the loss of the kits? Kindly provide us copies of the statements or reports, if any.



16. Did the police arrest the culprit(s)? Is or are the culprit(s) on bail? Is or are the culprit(s) still in Ghana?



Possible Compromise of Voters’ Data

17. When was the last time these kits were deployed for purposes of voter registration?



18. Where were the kits kept before they were deployed?



19. Which registration stations used the missing kits?



20. Who specifically was/were in charge of the kits when they were last deployed for

registration?



21. Did the missing kits contain any data of voters and EC apps?



22. If yes, does the EC have backups for the data stored on the missing kits?



23. If yes, had the data already been transferred either manually or electronically to the National Voters Register for purposes of voting in the future?



Preventing Recurrence

24. What are the protocols for storing such devices at the EC headquarters?

25. Were these protocols followed for the missing items?



26. Who is personally responsible for the safekeeping of these items?



27. The individuals responsible for these items, are they permanent or temporary EC staff?



28. If temporary staff, how long have they worked for the EC?



Question 29. Have all un-retrieved/missing BVDs been returned to the EC headquarters?



30. What are the serial numbers of these BVDs?



31. Which polling stations were the BVDs deployed to?



32. What are the names of the persons who were in charge of the BVDs when the BVDs were last deployed to polling stations?



33. What are the protocols for deploying BVDs to polling stations?

34. Were these protocols adhered to in respect of the missing BVDs?



35. Who has personal responsibility for the safe custody and return of BVDs deployed to polling stations?

