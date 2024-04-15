Actress Nadia Buari graced the 50th birthday bash of queen mother Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, also known as Confidence Haugen, in style.

A video capturing her presence has made waves on social media.

The video showcases her stunning appearance in a flowing white gown that beautifully complemented her curves.

With a touch of glamorous evening makeup, Nadia accentuated her charming facial features, particularly enhanced by vibrant red lipstick.

Her long braids cascaded down her back, elegantly styled into a chic high ponytail, while she added flair to her style with tasteful accessories like a sleek watch and bracelets.

Radiating joy, Nadia was captured fully immersed in the festivities, exuding energy as she danced with gusto, her waist swaying to the rhythm of the celebration.

