Veteran broadcaster, Gifty Anti has announced a rebranding of ‘The Standpoint’ talk show to TSP with GIFTY ANTI.

This forms part of reforms after 15 years of impacting and transforming lives.

The reform brings together two powerful brands thus; The Standpoint and Gifty Anti brands.

In a statement, Gifty Anti who is the founder, executive producer and show host, explained TSP with GIFTY ANTI will focus on one-on-one interviews with Women Achievers, activists, advocates, feminists among others across all sectors.

Additionally, there will be occasional panel discussion episodes.

“Though the format has been repackaged and rebranded, we are not losing our core agenda. We are still pursuing “the holistic empowerment of women agenda.

“We will still listen to the feminine Side by: unveiling Women’s narratives, amplifying women’s voices to ignite change, sharing inspiring tales of Women who shape history, unearthing the transformative achievements of women, unearthing the Stories of Women to break limitations,” the statement assured.

Essentially, the show will focus on capturing untold stories of women regardless of their political, religious, professional, and social backgrounds, tribe, or geographical location among others.

The logo of the programme which airs on Joy Prime and will fully start in May 2024 with a ‘mixed bag of women achievers.’

It will be aired on Sundays at 6.30 pm and on YouTube at 8 pm alongside streaming on Facebook on Mondays at 6 pm.

The first episode will feature Patricia Obo-Nai; CEO of Telecel Ghana, Karen Hendrickson – A Transformation Specialist, Originally from Bermuda, Agnes Sackitey- Director, of African Resources Management (The Home Economics Graduate turned Oil and Gas specialist) and Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumakuma – A Queen mother and first female CPP chairperson.

The new logo, rebranded show and new studio set were dedicated and unveiled on Saturday 13th April, 2024 by Apostle Dr Emmanuel Donkor of the Christ Apostolic Church.

TSP with GIFTY ANTI… Capturing the untold stories of women… one woman at a time.

ALSO READ: