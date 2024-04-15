In the last few days, the internet has been awash with reactions to the termination of Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang’s appointment as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

In this article, Adomonline.com outlines six key achievements that show that the scheme has emerged as a beacon of exemplary service delivery and financial stewardship under the leadership of Ofori-Tenkorang.

Our analysis is evidenced by data we have mined from various reports of SSNIT that underpin the success of SSNI in the period under review.

The facts, as you will be reading below show SSNIT has shown a commitment to building a service-centered organization that anticipates and meets the needs of all stakeholders while ensuring responsible governance and prudent investment practices.

Financial prudence and legacy savings

From March 2017 to December 2023, SSNIT reported a total savings of GH¢876.61 million.

Key savings initiatives included restructuring legacy investments, negotiation of debts with syndicated banks, and settlements of disputes, resulting in substantial financial benefits.

Notably, savings from pensioner payroll deactivation and ICT support fees reduction contributed significantly to this achievement.

Operational excellence

SSNIT’s operational management saw remarkable improvements, with a substantial increase in active membership and successful rollout of initiatives like the Self-employed Enrolment Drive (SEED).

The Trust exceeded targets for establishment and worker registration and witnessed a 156% increase in private sector contributions collection.

The integration of SSNIT and Ghana Card numbers streamlined processes and enhanced security, with over 2.3 million members merging their identities.

Technological advancements

The deployment of the Integrated Social Security Administration System (iSSAS) in 2022 revolutionized SSNIT’s operations, resulting in annual savings of over US$2 million.

Additionally, upgrades to the SSNIT website, portal, and USSD platforms improved efficiency and convenience for members and clients. The imminent launch of the SSNIT App promises further enhancements to service delivery.

Financial and investment management

SSNIT’s financial management strategies led to consistent budget savings on general and administrative expenses, reflecting prudent fiscal practices.

The implementation of new investment guidelines and asset allocation policies bolstered investment returns, while engagements with joint venture partners facilitated the completion and monetization of various projects, including affordable housing initiatives and commercial properties refurbishments.

Enhanced corporate image and stakeholder engagement

Improvements in SSNIT’s corporate image and stakeholder engagement were evident through increased positive media coverage and engagements with organized labour and self-employed associations.

Public education initiatives and multi-channel touchpoints, including enhanced web portals and social media platforms, contributed to improved service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Community support and outreach

SSNIT’s commitment to social responsibility was demonstrated through donations to the Pensioners Medical Scheme and the establishment of educational facilities like a Children’s Library and a Mobile Library Van, indicating a holistic approach to community development.

The above facts show that SSNIT continues to uphold its strategic direction, characterized by service excellence, financial prudence, technological innovation, and stakeholder engagement, it sets new standards for social security management in Ghana.

With a focus on sustainability and inclusivity displayed by SSNIT, one cannot help but conclude that the scheme remains dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of its members and contributing to national development.

It is for these reasons that we believe make nonsense of the decision to fire such a visionary leader that SSNIT had in Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang.