In a trending video, a lady was embarrassed by Pastor Paul Enenche after she decided to share her testimony with the church.

The lady was sharing her testimony of being the only person in her family to graduate with a degree.

The pastor who is founder of the Dumanis International Gospel Centre asked her if she has a degree in what and she responded by saying Law.

She was asked what Law and she said BSc in Law. The pastor immediately said her testimony is a lie because there is nothing like a BSc in Law.

Pastor Enenche then said lawyers do not speak English the way the lady was speaking it and cautioned his members to be careful of coming before the alter to share a lie as a testimony.

Watch video below