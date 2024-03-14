The Waala Traditional Council in the Upper West region has honoured renowned Ghanaian media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

This was at a durbar held to climax the Her Story summit in commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 10, 2024 where Gifty Anti was the Special Guest of Honour.

In a short address, the Paramount Chief, the Wa Naa said it was a great pleasure to welcome his daughter back home.

The chief commended the veteran broadcaster for her good works in promoting women’s rights in Ghana.

He also used the opportunity to call on the government to pass the affirmative action bill for women to have greater impact in public service.

In appreciation to the Council, Gifty Anti stated she will forever cherish the day.

“A day I can never forget, never!. What an honour,” she said.

The summit was organised by feadghana Female Empowerment and Advocacy for Development with the support of Teen Talk Ghana.

It was a powerful event with mainly great daughters of the region as speakers to impact the lives of attendees.

