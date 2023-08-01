With about 10 days to mark the birthday of Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, the daughter of renowned Ghanaian media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, the proud mother is already basking with euphoria.

Animuonyam affectionately called HRH by her mother turns six years on August 11, 2023.

To commemorate and celebrate the goodness of God on the milestone, the broadcaster and mother will launch her 7th book THE BLACK CHALE WOTE; Diary of the Late Bloomer and Her Daughter.

Dedicated to the little princess, the book will be released on 11th August 2023, across the country and on all online platforms.

But on 10th August, under Auspices of the Ghana Association of Writers, there will be a deep conversation (with a panel) on the issues raised in the book.

The event to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) is free and open to the general public.

It has been scheduled for 4pm with copies bought by patrons to be autographed by Gifty Anti.

This book talks about and raises issues that only a ‘Gifty Anti Book’ will dare talk about.

In this book, though for her little daughter to mark her 6th birthday, the broadcaster indirectly addresses issues of fertility/infertility, the options for women struggling to conceive – IVF, Surrogacy, adoption among others, the trauma of failed IVF and the fears of carrying pregnancy to term by late bloomers.

It will also highlight postpartum Depression, challenges of professional women raising children, the risks, guilt trips among other fears not forgetting the many details that will stir uncontrollable laughter on the faces of readers.

The Black Chale Wote comes after Gifty Anti launched her sixth book When strong women cry in May 2023.

She has a bit of Me which was launched on July 9, 2019, ‘Room 5005’ and ‘Broken but Beautiful,’ as other books to her credit.

