Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah, known as Shatta Wale in showbiz, has left Ghanaians in awe with photos to mark his teenage daughter; Cherissa’s birthday.

The lovely daughter turned 13 on Saturday, 2023 and the proud father decided to show her off to the world.

Shatta Wale took to Facebook to share the photos which saw Cherissa make bold fashion statement and penned a sweet message to celebrate her.

The musician subtly expressed surprise over how fast the girl had grown.

He went on to promise her a range rover for her 16th birthday which is three years away.

Happy birthday to my firstborn, Cherissa. You have grown so fast. On your 16th birthday, I am buying you a Range Rover. Live life for me, and don’t ever be down-spirited. Daddy loves you so much !!!

Many expressed shock over the musician’s daughter while others have also decided to drag his colleague, Sarkodie while celebrating the girl.

With all the controversy about Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson allegedly terminating a pregnancy for Sarkodie in 2010, many have lauded Shatta Wale for making his woman keep his which was the same year.