The Minority in Parliament on Friday held a party to celebrate the victory of its colleague, James Gyakye Quayson, in the just ended Assin North bye-election.

It was a joyous moment filled with smiles as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentarian clad mainly in white attire came together to celebrate Mr Quayson.

There was a lot to eat and drink as the MPs engaged in hearty conversations and exchanged pleasantries.

The MPs also cut a cake to mark Mr Quayson’s return to the House.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, took to Facebook to share the photos from the memorable event.

The Assin North bye-election was necessitated by the removal of Mr Quayson, the incumbent lawmaker, following a Supreme Court ruling that cited procedural issues surrounding his nomination as a parliamentary candidate in 2020.

Mr Quayson was selected as the NDC’s candidate in a fierce contest against Charles Opoku with analysts predicting a closely contested race, possibly favouring the NPP.

But at the close of polls on Tuesday, Mr Quayson was retained after he polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of valid votes.

His main rival, Mr Opoku obtained 12,630 or 42.15% of valid votes to place second, while the Liberal Party of Ghana’s Bernice Enam Sefanu polled only 87 votes or 0.29%.