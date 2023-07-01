The Minority in Parliament on Friday held a party to celebrate the victory of its colleague, James Gyakye Quayson, in the just ended Assin North bye-election.
It was a joyous moment filled with smiles as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentarian clad mainly in white attire came together to celebrate Mr Quayson.
There was a lot to eat and drink as the MPs engaged in hearty conversations and exchanged pleasantries.
The MPs also cut a cake to mark Mr Quayson’s return to the House.
North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, took to Facebook to share the photos from the memorable event.
The Assin North bye-election was necessitated by the removal of Mr Quayson, the incumbent lawmaker, following a Supreme Court ruling that cited procedural issues surrounding his nomination as a parliamentary candidate in 2020.