

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has seized three trucks loaded with soft drinks without tax stamps at Alajo in Accra.

The authority said action by the owners of those drinks showed they were invading tax and they will be prosecuted as their laws demand.

The introduction of tax stamp begun in 2018 and the aim was to help the authority charge the right tax on products manufactured locally or imported.

It was also meant to check quality of products in the Ghanaian market.

Chief Revenue Officer at GRA, Kwabena Apaw, told Adom News after barely five years of the introduction of the tax stamp, there are still some individuals who are reluctant to fix the stamp on their products.

During the operation, some drinks that were confiscated had stamps that were not meant for the owners of those goods meaning they used some companies’ stamps on their products.

“In some instances, we see some importers and manufacturers using stamps we issued to different companies or importers on the products which are not meant for those using them which is also illegal,” Mr Apaw said.

The first truck that was arrested had 780 packs of Malta Guinness, 210 packs of Coca Cola, Fanta and Sprite.

The remaining two buses contained malt and other assorted drinks which were being checked to know the quantities of goods loaded in them.

Mr Apaw added that after the quantity is checked, owners will still pay the taxes on those items and they will be handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department who work with the GRA to also handle the criminal aspect of it.

Asked how those trucks managed to get to Accra before they were impounded despite having their men at the boarders, he answered that, investigation will also be carried out to ascertain how the vehicles crossed the boarders and whoever is found guilty will not be spared.