The Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) has handed over 14 out of 182 containers as the first batch of locked-up pharmaceutical products needed in the fight against HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

This follows close to a year of holding these products, worth of millions of dollars Global Fund had donated to Ghana in the fight against these diseases.

The detention of these essential products was due to third party charges, demurrage, among other penalties.

At a brief ceremony at Tema port, Deputy Commissioner, Operations at the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA), Emmanuel Ohene says handing over the first batch of products will play an important role in healthcare delivery.

About a year ago, Global Fund donated pharmaceutical supplies to help in the quest to fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

However, these products worth millions of dollars could not be cleared at Tema port due to some charges.

Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Emmanuel Ohene urged ministries, departments and agencies to take advantage of the new exemption law to clear goods under the law.

Director, Revenue Policy Division of the Finance ministry, George Winful says GH¢40 million was made available as part of the provisions to cover the pharmaceutical supplies but third party charges and communication challenges led to the situation at hand.

According to him, having uncovered these challenges, the ministry engaged GRA, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, ministry of health and other stakeholders to resolve the challenge.

Meanwhile, Chief Director at Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hafiz Adam says clearing of the 14 containers cost GH₵17 million.

He added that between January and April this year, there has been 34 shipment to the Kotoka International Airport and Tema port.

He says 267 out 435 containers of Global Fund have been cleared.

The pharmaceutical supplies are expected to be distributed to the various health facilities soon.

