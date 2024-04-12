The first batch of pharmaceutical products that were locked up at the Tema port have been released for onward distribution.

The products included anti-HIV, TB, and malaria medicines, along with mosquito nets in a bid to expedite the distribution of essential medicines across Ghana.

This was announced in a post on X formerly Twitter by the Office of the Finance-Minister-Ghana on Friday following assurance by the Health Ministry.

The post explained that, the clearance was through the collaboration of the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Ministry of Health.

The products were provided by the Global Fund (GF) to the Government of Ghana, with shipments received between August 2023 and February 2024 at the Tema Port.

Of the 435 containers received during this period, the MoH successfully cleared 253 with government support, leaving 182 containers awaiting clearance.

With great urgency & through the collaboration of @MoF_Ghana , @GhanaRevenue & @mohgovgh, the first batch of pharmaceutical products that were locked up at port, have been released for onward distribution. Structures are being put in place to ensure a smoother process next time. pic.twitter.com/e2lYRkyWH3 — Office of the Finance Minister-Ghana (@oofmghana) April 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the office of the Finance Minister has said measures are being put in place to ensure a smooth process next time.

ALSO READ: