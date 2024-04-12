The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Health has questioned the government’s ability to resolve the issue of delayed lifesaving drugs stuck at the port by Friday, April 12.

The Ministry of Health reports substantial strides in clearing 182 of 435 containers of antiretrovirals, TB, and malaria medicines at the Tema Port amidst threats by the Global Fund to withhold supplies to Ghana if the delays at the ports are not resolved.

The President of the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network, Ernest Ortsin, has expressed doubt that the items will be cleared within the specified time frame. He was speaking in an interview with Citi News.

“We welcome the intervention from the Ministry of Health, except that this is not the first time they are making such a promise to us.

“The difference this time is that the new acting Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority has also stepped into the matter, and she has indicated that she is going to collaborate with the ministry to ensure that they claim the commodities.

“That is what is new about this new statement from the ministry. So, we are giving them the benefit of the doubt, hoping that by Friday, they will be able to claim all the commodities,” he said.

