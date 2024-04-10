Independent parliamentary aspirant for Nkoranza North, Charles Owusu, has appealed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to concentrate on their campaign message for the December polls.

His comment comes after the NDC requested a thorough investigation by an independent body into the Electoral Commission (EC) due to allegations of missing laptops and some Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits.

The NDC disclosed that, seven of the machines were missing in March.

However, the EC stated that only five were missing and these did not contain voter data.

The EC also debunked claims that it would struggle to organize a free and fair election because of the missing laptops.

But Mr. Owusu in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, said the five laptops cannot change the results of this year’s election therefore wondered what the NDC’s allegations were about.

He could not fathom why the NDC, knowing very well that it was a criminal issue, has not reported the matter to the police.

“Why has the NDC not reported the matter to the Police, since it’s a criminal act? They should not set up something that is not even an issue to the public. There are things we can talk about to develop the country, and not these things as they are not issues” he fumed.

Mr. Owusu urged the NDC to quit being trivial and to focus on proper campaign message to win the election.

“The NDC should concentrate on their campaign message that will change the situation of Ghanaians. When the time comes for change, no one can stop it, not even the EC, so they should stop the needless claims of EC rigging the elections” he stated.

ALSO READ:

No biometric devices missing, only laptops stolen – EC clarifies

NDC requests emergency IPAC meeting over BVDs