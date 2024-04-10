The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a reduction in power supply to its Mobile Bulk Supply Point in the Tema region.

The development according to ECG has resulted in widespread power outages across various areas in the region.

Some of the affected communities include; Afienya, The Quarries, Christian International School, and Otsebreku. Additionally, establishments such as the Ghanaian Soccer Academy, Hot Oven, Melcom, and the Dodowa Switching Station.

Meanwhile, ECG has assured efforts are underway to restore power, adding that once GRIDCO can resume supply, electricity will be reinstated in the affected areas.

Below is the public notice:

