The Minority in Parliament has accused Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh of lacking control over his Ministry.

This, they said is to blame for his failure to initiate the release of a load-shedding timetable.

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, emphasized that as the overseer of the energy generation process, it is the Energy Minister’s responsibility to authorize the timetable’s release.

However, a member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo said Energy Minister’s limited authority within the Ministry is hindering his ability to take decisive actions including directing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to issue a timetable.

He highlighted a contrast between the Minister’s actions and his prescribed duties, suggesting the loss of control over ongoing events.

“I know the fact that he is not fully in control of the power and the ECG so, he is somehow afraid to come out to say anything which might not be the case. There is a disconnect between what the minister does and what he is instructed to do. And so he is kind of out of control of whatever events are taking place.

“I think that the direct impact is that the minister is not confident enough to come out to direct the ECG to do a timetable because he is not in charge. He is unable to speak. And that is an indictment on government, an indictment on his capacity as somebody who can be independent and be able to project a view in the service of the Ghanaian people,” Mr. Pelpuo said in an interview with Citi News.

