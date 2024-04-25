Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has spoken out regarding reports suggesting she is considering undergoing weight loss surgery.

Contrary to the speculation, Celestine clarified that she has not decided, so “I wouldn’t say no and I wouldn’t say yes.”

Acknowledging the societal pressure to maintain a certain appearance, especially as an artiste, the singer said she has considered the health implications of body altering surgeries.

Per her research, she said such surgeries are usually recommended by doctors based on health assessments, particularly if one’s life is at risk due to weight-related issues.

But, in her case, Celestine said she is very fit and has never experienced high blood pressure or other defects associated with being plus size, so surgery is not an option for her now, until it is recommended.

“I am plus size but very active. I might even overtake a lot of slim people in a marathon. The fat is in my genes, my family, we are big. I have never had high blood pressure or anything. I do regular check-ups and drink a lot of water, and I have enough rest, so health wise, I am fine”.

In an interview on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio, she mentioned that another factor preventing her from surgery is her fear of knives.

Celestine revealed that, she has had enough incisions on her body, from her three caesarian sessions during childbirth.

In view of this, she would rather consider dieting and other less risky alternatives like exercise and intermittent fasting.

Even when gifted a hefty sum of over GH¢50,000 to go under the knife, Celestine maintained that she would choose investing in her soul than in her body.

“I can confidently say here that personally, if I have GH¢40,000 or GH¢50,000 to work on this body, I will invest in my soul. This body will perish, no matter how slim and nicely carved it is.

The worthless creature after death is the human body; even animal body has value because we use them as food, but for humans, the body is no longer worthy, than to be trashed”

Celestine Donkor admonished her fans to accept her as she is, as she will not put her life at risk whatsoever to conform to societal expectations of what an ideal woman should look like.

