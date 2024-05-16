Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has rendered an apology over her recent joke on Ewe surnames which has sparked controversy.

In an interview on Accra-based TV3, Celestine on a lighter note expressed her interest in men with ‘light’ surnames over ‘heavy’ ones.

This however did not sit well with social media users who perceived the comment as insensitive.

In a post on Instagram, Celestine reacting to the criticisms expressed her regret stating “It turned out to be a bad joke, to be an expensive joke.”

She said the comments were made in jest and in no way to mock Ewes or the culture they revere but the feedback has been received in good faith.

“Who am I? I’m just human. Most of the time we go on these interviews, as much as we have a pure heart and a clear mind, it’s not everything we say that we’re pleasing to somebody, and so we take it,” she added.

She reiterated how proud she was to be an Ewe, adding, her daughters all carry names from the culture.

“I have proven it over the years in my journey in music that I am a very, very proud Ewe,” he noted.

