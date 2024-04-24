The Chairman of the governing board of the Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG), Herbert Krapa, has assured that the ongoing power crisis currently experienced by Ghanaians will soon come to an end.

Krapa stated that the government has implemented adequate measures to ensure that consumers enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

He emphasized that the government is aware of the challenges faced by Ghanaians and is committed to resolving them for the benefit of the people.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 24, Mr. Krapa expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian people for their patience and resilience during this crisis.

“As I said earlier today at Kaleo, at the Commissioning of VRA’s 15MW Solar Plant, the Government has put in place immediate measures to ensure the return of uninterrupted supply of power to consumers. I can, therefore, state that the unfortunate power challenges Ghanaians are facing should be over in the next few days.”

“We are fully confident that the measures being put in place should resolve the service interruptions. We empathise with all consumers and apologise unreservedly for the effects of the outages on our daily lives. Please bear with us. We are fixing it and we are nearly there,” Herbert Krapa’s post further read.

For the past 7 weeks, power consumers across the country have been grappling with intermittent power cuts, commonly known in Ghana as “Dumsor.” Amidst these challenges, there have been calls from a section of the Ghanaian public for the Ministry of Energy to publish an official timetable to keep consumers informed about power availability.

In response to these concerns, the ECG board chair, who also serves as the Deputy Minister for Energy, recently joined President Akufo-Addo in a significant ceremony held in Kaleo. The event marked the official inauguration of phase two of the Kaleo Solar Power Plant, representing another notable step in Ghana’s renewable energy journey.

With a capacity of fifteen megawatts peak (15MWp), this addition highlights Ghana’s commitment to harnessing clean energy sources and building a sustainable future for generations to come.