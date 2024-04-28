Assistant Bishop of Nkawkaw Diocese Methodist Church, Rt. Rev. Dr. Ato Barfi-Himbson, has issued a passionate plea to the government to address the issue of ‘dumsor’.

The scourge of ‘dumsor’ continues to plague various sectors across the nation, and religious institutions are no exception.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Ato Barfi-Himbson said the issue is gravely effecting church operations and urged the government and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to implement a timetable for power outages.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Ato Barfi-Himbson said there is an urgent need for a clear schedule to enable churches to plan and schedule their activities effectively amidst the power challenges.

He revealed at times, the church has to forfeit evening sessions due to darkness caused by dumsor.

The Bishop revealed there has been times when they have experienced electrical faults due to the power fluctuations.

He made the appeal while speaking during the 8th annual synod of the Methodist Church, Nkawkaw Diocese, held in Akoase, Birim North District.

Additionally, he reiterated the Methodist Church’s commitment to supporting youth empowerment initiatives.

While acknowledging past successes in soul-winning efforts, he outlined plans to assist the youth in the congregation in seeking employment opportunities.

He stated, “Over the past four years, the Methodist Church, Nkawkaw Diocese, has made significant strides in winning souls. However, this year, our focus is on supporting youth employment through various means.”