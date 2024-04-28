The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Upper West Akim Constituency and Deputy Transport Minister, Frederick Obeng Adom, has demonstrated his commitment to youth empowerment by donating to some constituents.

Mr Adom donated sewing machines and cash to support graduands at the twenty-fourth graduation ceremony of the Ghana Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) in Adeiso.

He presented 30 brand new sewing machines along with financial support to assist the graduands as they embark on their careers in the fashion industry.

Over the years, the MP has been a consistent supporter of vocational training programs, having donated over GHC 70,000 and 250 sewing machines to apprentices who have graduated from the GNTDA.

Speaking to Adom News, Frederick Obeng Adom emphasized the importance of such initiatives in equipping youth with valuable skills to enhance their livelihoods.

“This forms part of my apprenticeship program aimed at helping the youth in my constituency to learn skills and improve their lives,” he explained. He further urged Ghanaian youth to throw their support behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

In response to the generous donation, the Eastern Regional chairman for the GNTDA, Seth Ampaw, expressed gratitude to Frederick Obeng Adom for the provision of start-up equipment.

He appealed to the government to address challenges such as the high cost of fabrics and electricity tariffs, which impact the operations of dressmakers and tailors across the country.