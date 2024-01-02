In the spirit of the festive season, Nhyira FM, renowned as Kumasi’s premier radio station, embarked on its charitable initiative, ‘Nhyira Abodoo’, to support and uplift local charity homes.

The team made a donation of GHS 150,000 as well as a presentation of clothes, food items, and toiletries, among others to the selected beneficiaries in the region.

The benevolent event took place at the forecourt of Nhyira FM, where 25 regional charity homes were the fortunate recipients of a grand gesture.

Each institution received a substantial sum of no less than GHS 5000, along with vital provisions catering to the homes’ specific needs.

Benjamin Fiifi Ocran, the Programs Manager at Nhyira FM, elaborated that the donation was made possible through the collective efforts and generosity of the station’s dedicated listeners and kind-hearted individuals who contributed wholeheartedly.

Additionally, the compassionate team from Nhyira FM ensured that the residents and elderly individuals within these homes were treated with special packages.