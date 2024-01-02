Colleagues in the Nollywood industry have called for prayers for Zack Orji after news of his hospitalization went rife.

It was widely reported that the actor is unable to talk or walk after he slumped in the toilet two days ago.

A grapevine source revealed that the actor is currently in an intensive care unit at the national hospital in Abuja.

While details of Mr Orji’s ailment remains sketchy, videos have been shared of him unresponsive in the medical centre.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria is yet to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, colleagues have taken to social media to share a prayer for speedy recovery.