The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has debunked rumours about the death of popular veteran actor Zack Orji.

The President of AGN, Emeka Rollas has said Mr Orji is alive, hence the fake news must be disregarded.

In an Instagram post, Mr Rollas said the news was unacceptable as he made declarations of long life for Mr Orji.

The actor was hospitalised in January 2024 at the Intensive Care Unit of Abuja’s National Hospital after he reportedly slumped in the toilet.

It was widely reported that the actor is unable to talk or walk but hope was restored after news about his recovery broke out.

But, taking to Instagram AGN’s President Emeka Rollas insisted that Zack Orji was alive and urged the general public to ignore the fake news.

“Please ignore mischief makers who enjoy circulating fake news. This is to show how wicked some people can be. It is totally unacceptable. He will not die but live to declare the good works of God in Jesus’ name,” Mr Rollas wrote.

