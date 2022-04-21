Award-winning actor Joseph Van Vicker has debunked reports about his death following a ghastly accident.

Mr Vicker says he is well, alive and has not been involved in an accident.

He took to his Instagram page to clear the air as he shares a video of the purported death.

The video was a slideshow of Mr Vicker’s photos including a saloon car whose bumper had been run over and mangled beyond repairs.

The video had a sorrowful tune that appeared more like a dirge playing in the background with the inscription “we will miss your smile” on it.

“I would habitually overlook yet another ‘death video’ of me made by insensitive people; however, this particular one is making sensational circulation hence my post.

“I am well by HIS GRACE. I have not been involved in any accident, and neither am I dead. Perish the thought,” he wrote.

The actor indicated he would have overlooked the death video but due to the fear and panic it has created, he decided to speak about it.

He said anybody who chances on the video is likely to be traumatised, adding social media is an excellent tool and must be used wisely.

He added: “There has to be a way to disallow such lunacies, faux news, sensationalism and or impassivity via social media.

“Millions of people around the globe experience some form of trauma whilst watching these videos.

“Social media is such an excellent tool but yet…”

Many fans and followers who have sighted the post have condemned the content creator amid prayers of protection over his life.

Though it is not clear who is behind these videos, it comes a few days after a similar one was circulated about actor and politician John Dumelo.

Watch the video below: