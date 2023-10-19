Actor, Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa, marked a remarkable milestone of their love story as they joyfully celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on October 17, 2023.

The actor took to his social media platforms to share the heartwarming news, reflecting on their extraordinary journey as a couple.

Van Vicker’s touching message not only conveyed his deep love for his wife but also revealed the enduring nature of their relationship.

He stated, “The journey of togetherness began some 30 years ago. It was locked in 20 years ago. Happy 20th wedding anniversary to us. It’s a blessing and no paltry sum. Family is everything. We are waiting for your China.”

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, expressing their admiration for the couple’s enduring love. The actor, known for his roles in various films across Africa, has frequently shared glimpses of his family life with his wife and children on social media, endearing himself to fans.

Van Vicker and Adjoa’s 20th wedding anniversary serves as a beautiful reminder of the power of love and commitment in the world of entertainment. The couple’s journey, spanning three decades, is a testament to the enduring bond they share, inspiring many with their love story.