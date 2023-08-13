Popular Ghanaian comedian and actor Agya Koo has left his fans doubled over with laughter as he shares a comical video in which he humorously impersonates a police officer attempting to apprehend his fellow actor, Van Vicker.

The video, which quickly spread across social media, captured a delightful and light-hearted interaction between these two entertainment luminaries.

In the video clip, Agya Koo humorously dons a complete police uniform, complete with a badge, and wears a stern expression as he “arrests” Van Vicker.

Van Vicker, in good spirits, immediately catches on to the playful charade. Agya Koo then motions for Van Vicker to join him on a pretend trip to the police station, mimicking the actions of a law enforcement officer leading a suspect to custody.

As the two actors engage in playful banter, Agya Koo maintains his humorous arrest routine, leading to fits of laughter between the two.

Social media users who viewed the video wasted no time in speculating about the context of this hilarious encounter.

It seems that Agya Koo was in the midst of preparations for an upcoming movie, evident from their costumes and reactions. The police uniform was evidently just a costume for his character, and the impromptu scene with Van Vicker was likely a playful moment captured during filming.