Mama Kali, a prominent Kumawood actress, has offered advice to Ghanaian women on how to make the most of their time when their husbands are abroad, during an interview on the Delay Show.

During the interview, the seasoned actress shared a personal experience, recounting that her husband had departed for the United Kingdom when their second child was just a year and a half old. Her husband only returned to Ghana 20 years later, when their child had grown into adulthood.

Mama Kali candidly revealed that during her husband’s absence, she received suggestions from friends and family to have more children in order to avoid being labelled a ‘rocosopino’.

The actress’s interview on the show has attracted attention due to its humor and insights into navigating life when a spouse is living abroad.