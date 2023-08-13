The Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has provided a robust justification for the recently introduced 10 percent withholding tax on winnings from betting and lotteries.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM in Kumasi, the Suame MP fervently supported the decision made by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to levy a 10 per cent withholding tax on earnings from both betting and lottery activities.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu articulated his concerns regarding the proliferation of betting companies and its potential consequences, particularly among the nation’s youth. He argued that the rise of these establishments may inadvertently foster a culture of complacency, laziness and idleness among the younger generation.

The Suame MP maintained his principled stance, asserting, As an individual, I do not participate in the lottery because I do not believe in it. I do not have faith in luck. Instead, one should toil diligently, and blessings will follow.

Reinforcing his perspective as a devoted Christian, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu emphasized his conviction that industriousness remains the most honourable path to achieving financial stability.

Furthermore, he voiced apprehensions about potential match-fixing concerns stemming from the activities of betting companies, highlighting the broader implications of the industry on the integrity of sports and fair competition.