Among the adventurous group from Wanderlust Ghana, a brave Ghanaian team who undertook a remarkable 10,000 km journey from Accra to London, was a Ghanaian father accompanied by his 19-year-old son.

Franklin Peters, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InkIt Ghana Limited, a prominent signage and digital printing company based in New Town, Accra, took up the challenge alongside his son, Quincy.

InkIt Ghana Ltd CEO Franklin Peters (left) and his son, Quincy

Their vehicle of choice for this daring endeavour was a Lexus RX350, which notably stood out as the most unconventional choice among the participating cars.

InkIt’s CEO, Franklin Peters, sporting a red T-shirt, was observed transitioning from his Lexus to the G-Wagon, as the convoy paused at Fotamana during their voyage from Accra to London.

The fleet also included two Land Cruisers, a Ford Raptor, and the formidable Mercedes G63, affectionately known as the G-Wagon.

The five cars that embarked on the Accra to London 10,000-kilometre journey

The decision for Quincy to join his father’s journey was largely motivated by the fact that Franklin Peters intended to drive alone.

Throughout the expedition, Quincy also held the role of a co-driver, taking over the steering when necessary.

The Wanderlust Ghana Team, consisting of Quincy (pictured in the middle wearing a black T-shirt) and his father Franklin Peters (wearing red attire), ready to embark on their journey.

However, their expedition wasn’t without its challenges. While approaching Bamako, Mali, the brake pads of their Lexus began to overheat, causing a loss of effectiveness.

This situation extended to the other team members’ cars, except for the robust G-Wagon.

The Lexus sustained a dent at the oil intake point; fortunately, this did not impact the sump. Credit: @wanderlustghana

In a live update, the team shared that the Ghanaian Mission in Bamako kindly provided an escort and assisted in arranging accommodations and meals, offering them a sense of comfort and familiarity.

“Our proximity to the town allowed us to proceed cautiously while our escort coordinated a meeting with a mechanic at the Consulate,” shared team member Kwabena Peprah.

Fortunately, spare brake pads were readily available for everyone, easing their predicament.

As the journey progressed, Frank faced challenges of his own. In his effort to maintain pace and avoid obstacles, he found himself needing to drive aggressively.

Eventually, he opted to join his fellow adventurers in exploring the off-road terrain they had encountered.

Mr Peprah elaborated further on Frank’s experience, highlighting how the absence of skid plates on the Lexus RX350 caused minor damage to the vehicle’s undercarriage.

This incident resulted in a dent at the oil intake point, leading to complications with the oil pump and a subsequent disablement of the all-wheel drive system.

With determination, the team navigated their way to Kayes, where they sought assistance from a mechanic before nightfall. Here, the mechanic was guided through the necessary repairs, which included addressing the oil intake and replacing the brakes.

Additionally, Franklin Peters has garnered praise for undertaking such a memorable journey alongside his son, navigating the inherent risks of the extensive expedition.

The Wanderlust Ghana Team

Social media has been inundated with commendations for the accomplishment, especially after the team’s triumphant arrival in London on August 6, 2023, following the arduous adventure.

The 16-day journey, undertaken to raise funds against digital poverty in rural areas of Ghana, saw nine of the participants ultimately reaching the UK region.

Meanwhile, visa-related issues concerning the G-Wagon’s driver were confirmed by Quincy in a brief interview.

Nonetheless, this remarkable gesture has ignited discussions about the importance of embarking on adventures that foster stronger bonds between fathers and their sons.

