In a surprising twist of events, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, two prominent members of opposing political parties in the parliament, were spotted sharing a friendly meal together to celebrate Ato Forson’s birthday.

This display of camaraderie took place after Afenyo-Markin, the deputy majority leader, and Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the minority leader, engaged in a spirited debate during the discussion of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on July 31, 2023.

During the parliamentary debate, the deputy majority leader playfully revived the catchphrase ‘eeiii Ato’ as he presented his arguments against the minority leader’s claims.

However, instead of letting their differences linger, the two politicians were later seen sharing a table and enjoying each other’s company.

In a light-hearted moment, Mr Afenyo-Markin jokingly teased his colleague, Ato Forson, claiming that he was more handsome. He playfully challenged Ato Forson to debate the assertion, eliciting laughter from those present.

Dr Ato Forson, in response, emphasized the unity that exists beyond political affiliations, stating, “Despite our political contrasts, we remain brothers.”

The deputy minority leader extended warm birthday wishes to his fellow parliamentarian, and the two shared jovial moments and laughter.

Witnesses to the scene joined in appreciating the gesture as both individuals set aside their political disparities to enjoy a pleasant moment together.

Brotherly gestures;



Afenyo-Markin and Ato Forson dine together at Ato’s birthday celebration Ei Ato 😁😁pic.twitter.com/1o25XBM4WF — Twitta Patriots (@TheTPatriots) August 7, 2023

