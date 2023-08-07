Co-hosts Australia breezed into the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Denmark.

The Matildas, who were rarely troubled in Sydney, were arguably far from their best, but put in a solid display that outlines why some are describing them as dark horses for the title.

The Danes started brightly, with Pernille Harder having two low shots saved, but they found themselves behind against the run of play when Caitlin Foord calmly slotted home from Mary Fowler’s pass.

That seemed to knock the stuffing out of Lars Sondergaard’s side, who struggled to find the same attacking rhythm they had shown earlier in the game and provided no response before half-time.

Chances remained few and far between after the break, and although Harder had another low effort saved by Mackenzie Arnold, Denmark had completely lost their rhythm.

The game was finally put to bed when Australia got their second with 19 minutes left, as Hayley Raso fired clinically into the bottom corner from inside the area.

There was even time late on for Tony Gustavsson to bring on Chelsea star Sam Kerr, who was introduced for the tournament for the first time since picking up a calf injury in mid-July. She helped her side comfortably see out the remaining 10 minutes and progress to a quarter-final against either France or Morocco.