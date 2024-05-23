Renowned gospel musician, Diana Hamilton is excited after a video of her impromptu encounter with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia surfaced.

In the trending video, Diana revealed that she unexpectedly met the Vice President, who was accompanied by Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Despite wearing a casual attire with flip-flops known locally as chalewote, she decided to greet them.

The duo welcomed her warmly, although Diana felt a bit embarrassed by her simple outfit.

“Imagine meeting the Vice President and Chairman Wontumi wearing flip-flops. Oh God, I should have worn my bronya dress today. Thank you, Sirs, for your warm reception,” she commented under the post on Instagram.

The video has since gone viral, amassing over 20,000 views, 20,400 likes, and 131 comments.

Watch it below:

@dianahamiltonofficial Imagine meeting the Vice President and Chairman Wontumi wearing flip flops. Oh God I should have worn my bronya dress today 🤣🤣🤣. Thank you Sirs for your warm reception ♬ original sound – Diana Hamilton

