Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has made claims regarding the ongoing Assin North bye-election.

During an interview on Adom TV, Chairman Wontumi alleged that approximately 26,000 voters had already cast their ballots, with the NPP securing 16,000 votes.

He stated that this indicated the NPP’s favourable position in the election.

Interestingly, Chairman Wontumi claimed to have received this information through divine revelation, despite the polls being scheduled to close at 5 pm.

The Assin North bye-election became necessary when Parliament officially declared the seat vacant, prompting the Electoral Commission to organise the bye-election.

Both the NPP and the NDC, the two major political parties, have actively campaigned in the constituency, seeking to garner support and win the seat to strengthen their representation in the legislature.

Chairman Wontumi expressed his confusion as to why the NDC candidate is still participating in the election despite being involved in a court case.

