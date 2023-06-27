Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadi, has rubbished allegations of money sharing against the party in the Assin North bye-election.

Mr Boadu has described the allegations as petty and childish.

According to him, he cannot fathom why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will come out to make such claims when they are equally guilty.

“The fertilizer and the machetes they were sharing, what is it about? I think we have moved on from this pettiness in our politics, they have been sharing things all over the place yet they will turn around and come and complain.

“About 20 people came to me that they want to come and vote, won’t I give them transportation to come? The NDC was sharing things all over the place. What is this childishness? I don’t think we can continue this kind of unnecessary debate on who gave this and who gave that,” he queried in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

Both parties have been at each other’s necks since voting began at various polling stations over allegations of vote buying through the sharing of monies, fertilisers, and machetes among others.

But Mr Boadu has said such allegations must not be tolerated.

“The NDC will go and misbehave and then turn around that they want a debate, what kind of backwardness is that? We have moved on,” he fumed.

Audio attached above: