Gunshots have reportedly been fired at Assin Praso in the Assin North constituency where a bye-election is being held.

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, made the claims in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

JFK, as he is popularly known, alleged the gunshots were fired in the NPP’s stronghold, stating there has been tension in these areas since morning.

The act, he said, he believes was an attempt to scare their supporters from the polling centres.

“Ask yourself how did it happen? Where you stand now, look at the statistics it is the stronghold of the NPP, how come you are having gunshots here but you are not having gunshots elsewhere?” he alleged.

[Assin North by Election]: Justin Frimpong Kodua shares a few more concerns regarding the ongoing election.#ElectionCommandCentre #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/qLXseW8ria — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 27, 2023

He continued, “what does it mean? It is an election and people want to intimidate our supporters, people want to scare our supporters from coming out to vote. We are expecting the Police to do better, we don’t want it to get to a point whereby we will be forced to defend ourselves.”

