Regional Minister Henry Quartey of Greater Accra found himself grappling with the pronunciation of the name of former Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

During an interview focused on the ongoing by-election, Mr. Quartey struggled to accurately articulate Mr. Quayson’s name when it was his turn to do so.

Prompted by a reporter from Adom TV, who highlighted his error and questioned his apparent forgetfulness regarding a former colleague with whom he had served in Parliament, the lawmaker responded by stating that he had forgotten the name due to its removal from the records of Parliament.

“I can’t recall his name. What was his name again? I don’t remember it because his name has been expunged from Parliament’s records. Therefore, I am not at fault for forgetting his name,” remarked Mr. Quartey, suggesting that he may have deliberately chosen to erase the name of his former colleague from his memory.

Mr. Quartey further argued that if Mr. Quayson were to be elected, his ability to undertake any developmental projects would be hindered due to the ongoing court case surrounding his eligibility.

Consequently, he stressed the importance of supporting the NPP candidate, Charles Opoku, as he would engage the constituents in decision-making processes and ensure effective service delivery.

The fiercely contested race for the Assin North seat involves the NPP candidate, Charles Opoku, and James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC.

The parliamentary seat has been embroiled in controversy since Mr. Quayson’s election in 2020, with claims questioning his nationality.

Gyakye Quayson Assin North bye-election

Listen to his pronunciation in the audio below:

READ ALSO:

Assin North bye-election: Outcome will impact campaign messages of NDC & NPP – Prof Gyampo