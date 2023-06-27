The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Koduah, says the party’s agents at polling stations in the ongoing Assin North bye-election are being arrested in its strongholds.

According to him, he does not understand why these agents and supervisors in their strongholds are being arrested, unsure whether it is a deliberate action to rig the election.

“Our agents have been arrested, three of our people have been arrested, and the sad thing is that all this tension is happening in the stronghold of the NPP.

“We’re coming from Basofi-Ningo, the place is calm, there are no issues there, so how come in all our strongholds, we’re having issues there, why? Is that deliberate, what is happening?” he quizzed

In a video, Mr Koduah was seen complaining to a police commander. There were other NPP supporters around who also expressed how unfair the situation is.

The Police Commander said they are only trying their best to promote law and order and do not intend to take sides or deliberately intimidate anyone.