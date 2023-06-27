The Black Meteors of Ghana will take on the host country of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco later tonight in their second Group A game.

Both teams were winners in their opening games of the tournament over the weekend with Morocco coming from behind to beat Guinea with a 2-1 scoreline.

Ghana, meanwhile, recorded a 3-2 win over Congo. Ibrahim Tanko’s side scored three second-half goals after a goalless opening 45 minutes.

Emmanuel Yeboah scored twice after setting up Ernest Nuamah for the game’s opener as Ghana looked to be making light work of their counterparts.

However, a loss of concentration in the latter stages of the game saw Ghana concede twice; one from a set piece and the other from a poor defensive play.

This left Tanko furious and he did not hide it despite his team ending the game with the needed win.

“I am extremely angry with my players. How could we let the match slip away like this?” he quizzed in his post-match presser.

“We will remind them of the objectives we need to achieve and the importance of our presence here.”

“Of course, tensions do rise in such moments and the gaffer said it was normal to have gone through that as he believes his side will be well ready for the second group game.

“I think after each game, you come out with your feelings and I told the boys my feelings [after the game against Congo] and everything is good now,” he told the media ahead of Tuesday’s encounter.

“We have to prepare for the next game and we have everything on course so we are cool now and ready for the game [against Morocco].”

Morocco may have won their game also but there were signs of weaknesses in the team and their head coach, Issame Charai, is aware they could get punished if they play against Ghana the same way they did against Guinea.

He also noted that there is also a ‘vulnerability’ in Ghana’s game despite being impressive.

“We analyzed Ghana’s match against Congo. They possess a formidable offensive threat and display remarkable speed. However, we also identified areas of vulnerability within their team,” Charai said during the presser ahead of the game.

“We must remain focused, start the game strongly, and bear in mind that we are playing on home soil. Disappointing our nation is not an option,” he emphasised.

Where will the game be played?

The game will be staged at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

What time will the game kick-off?

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Gabonese Referee Tanguy Patrice Mebiame has been appointed to officiate the game.