Award-winning Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and his former manager, Bulldog now Bullgod, has reached an agreement to settle their case out of court.

The two have been embroiled in a legal tussle since November after the artiste manager, born Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, sued the musician for defamation at an Accra High Court.

He was seeking, among others, an order from the Court directed at Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, to make a publication on seven consecutive days of an unqualified retraction of and unreserved apology for the defamatory words that he has published on all his social media pages about the Plaintiff. Such retraction and apology would have been vetted and approved by the Plaintiff’s lawyers.

But lawyers of the plaintiff requested an out-of-court settlement, which was granted by Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang Owusu in March.

On Tuesday, June 27, the case was discontinued for the two to settle the matter amicably out of court.

“We didn’t come for anything but apology and retraction. This is a reputation matter and once the reputation is repaired, we should be fine,” Bullgod told journalists.

He also advised all persons, especially those in the entertainment industry, to be wary of their statements they make in public.

“We go off tangent sometimes and we say things that may be for clickbait or say things for saying sake. This can leave you in situations like here. So we should be moderate in our assessments and be truthful.”

Before the court’s decision, the two have been perceived to have come back together given public commentaries citing each other’s previous contributions to their respective careers.

In an interview with Connect FM earlier this month, Bulldog admitted enjoying his work with Shatt Wale though he wanted to quit in the first six months.