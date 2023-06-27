Police in the Assin North Constituency have arrested a man dressed in military uniform and said to be with the Ghana Armed Forces in the ongoing bye-election.

Reports indicate the young man was arrested due to suspicious behaviour he exhibited at Assin Bereku.

The suspect, who is yet to be identified, reportedly had some weapons on him at the time of the arrest.

He was whisked away in a Formed Police Unit vehicle.

Security presence has heightened at Assin North due to the ongoing bye-election.

Video attached above: