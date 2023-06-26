God has already ordained James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency and there is nothing anyone can do.

This is according to a member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) legal team, Baba Jamal.

According to him, the Tuesday bye-election is a forgone conclusion because the people will reward Mr Quayson for sacrificing his Canadian citizenship to serve them.

Baba Jamal said the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Opoku does not even vote, Assin North, hence is not qualified to be an MP.

He said the generosity of Mr Quayson towards the well-being of the people at Assin North and his personality and experience is unmatched.

He stressed that, the people were aware of the abysmal performance of the NPP and would not be swayed by the ad hoc road projects.

The NDC man claimed the people have assured NDC that they will give the former MP another chance in Parliament to complete his work in the constituency.

“The people of Assin North are waiting for the second coming of James Gyakye Quayson. They did it in 2020 and will do it again,” Mr Jamal declared.