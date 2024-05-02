The 2024 flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has praised the significant contribution of the church to Ghana’s development.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his belief that the church and faith-based organizations have the potential to achieve even more if their incentives are increased.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Christian leaders in the Western Region on Thursday, May 2, as part of his campaign tour.

He described the church as one of Ghana’s foremost development partners, highlighting its invaluable role in various aspects of national progress.

Dr. Bawumia stressed the need to collaborate further with the church and other faith-based organizations to address developmental challenges effectively.

The NPP’s Presidential Candidate also urged the clergy to continue their efforts and assured them of his commitment to support initiatives that promote national development.

“If you look at the church, for example, the church has done so much for the country. It has built Schools, and hospitals, taking care of people, it’s just phenomenal what the church has done.

“So if you are looking for development partners in our country, they are not foreigners. The development partners, our number one are the church and their faith-based organizations. How many schools do our development partners build for us?” he asked.

Dr Bawumia added “How many hospitals do they build? Therefore, how can we leverage this and give incentives to the church and to the faith-based organizations for them to do more for us? And this is where I want us to see an enhanced incentive. For our churches and faith-based organizations.”

