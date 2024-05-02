The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is of a strong conviction that God will use him to benefit Ghanaians when elected as President.

According to him, God has a purpose for each person on earth and his will always manifests.

The Vice President who is currently on a nationwide tour made these remarks in a meeting with some clergymen in Takoradi on Thursday.

“I believe that I can do something for Ghana. I believe God uses everybody that he wants to use to change society. I believe that something good can come from Walewale and if God says that it should come from Walewale, it will come from Walewale” he declared.

Highlighting that his respect for all religions was instilled in him from his home, the Vice President pledged collaboration with the church to address some developmental challenges Ghanaians are faced with.

Dr Bawumia appealed for intercessory prayers against attempts by politicians to compromise the peace of the country in the election year.

